Community Delivery Service

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Equipped with nothing more than a cell phone to handle incoming and outgoing customer calls, coupled with reliable transportation, you can offer clients in your community fast and convenient delivery and/or pickup services for dry cleaning, spirits, fast foods, medications, event tickets, groceries, pet foods, flowers or just about anything else imaginable. The business is also easily expanded simply by putting your marketing and management skills to work. Concentrate on promoting your services and securing new customers, while hiring subcontracted drivers with their own automobiles to handle the pickups and deliveries on a revenue-split basis. Maximize the efficiency of the operation by installing two-way radios in each vehicle linked to a central dispatcher, thereby limiting downtime and nonproductive travel time. In addition to advertising with promotional fliers, in the newspapers, and via direct-mail coupons, also be sure to strike deals with restaurants, grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores and other retailers to handle their delivery services.