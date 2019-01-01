Computer Repair Technician

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Computer malfunction or a complete computer network systems crash can cost some companies thousands of dollars in lost revenues for every hour that their computer system is down. This fact alone is more than a compelling reason to start a mobile computer repair business. Operating the business on a mobile basis means that you'll never be more than a cell phone call and a few miles away when a client calls to inform you that disaster has struck and they're in desperate need of your service. In addition to reliable transportation, a cell phone, and tools to operate the business, you'll need computer repair experience and skills--and plenty of it. Of course, if you lack the skills needed to repair the computer systems, you could always concentrate on the marketing and management aspects of the service, and hire subcontract repair technicians to work on an on-call and revenue split basis.

The Market

Businesses who need an on-call computer technician

