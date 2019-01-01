Used Computer Sales

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs:

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Purchasing secondhand computers and computer equipment by way of auction or surplus sales and reselling the equipment for a profit is a terrific new homebased business venture to put into action. Many corporations, government agencies, and educational institutions upgrade and replace their computer equipment on a regular basis. Often the computer equipment is only a few years old and can be purchased for as little as 5 percent of its original cost. Securing surplus computer equipment can be accomplished by attending auction sales, surplus sales, and successfully bidding in tenders for secondhand surplus computer equipment as they become available. Marketing the computer equipment can be by way of classified advertisements, a retail location such as a sales kiosk, a flea market booth, or by way of e-mail and fax blasts targeted at small businesses.

