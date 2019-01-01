Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Starting a business that specializes in upgrading existing computer systems with new internal and external equipment is a terrific homebased business to initiate that has great potential to earn an outstanding income for the operator of the business. A computer upgrading service is a very easy business to get rolling, providing you have the skills and equipment necessary to complete upgrading tasks, such as installing more memory into the hard drive, replacing a hard drive, or adding a new disk drive to the computer system. Ideally, to secure the most profitable segment of the potential market, the service should specialize in upgrading business computers as there are many reasons why a business would upgrade a computer system as opposed to replacing the computer system. Additionally, managing the business from a homebased location while providing clients with a mobile service is the best way to keep operating overheads minimized and potentially increases the size of the target market by expanding the service area, due to the fact the business operates on a mobile format.

The Market

Businesses and individuals who need to upgrade their computer systems

