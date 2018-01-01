Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? Yes

Starting a computer training camp for children is a terrific new business venture to set in motion. In spite of the fact that many children now receive computer training in school, attending computer camps ensures parents and children a better and more complete understanding of the course material. The computer camps can be operated on a year-round basis or in the summer only. Typically, these camps are one or two days in length and available for various training needs, from beginner to advanced. Once again, this is the kind of children's business that can be operated as an independent business venture or operated in conjunction with a community program or community center.