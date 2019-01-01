Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Concrete stamping and coating are one of the hottest home improvements being carries out by homeowners and contractors alike. This just may be the right new business for you to start and succeed with. Generally concrete stamping is done with installations of new concrete driveways, walkways, and patios. Once the forms are in place, dyes have been added, and the concrete is poured using various tools to create the desired pattern and appearance on the surface as it cures. These patterns can range from a cobble stone look to the look of blue Vermont slate. The advantage of concrete stamping is that it costs much less to create a concrete driveway stamped to look like slate than it does to install a real slate driveway'not to mention the fact that the concrete-stamped slate driveway can be completed in a fraction of the time it would take to install the real deal. Concrete stamping is not limited to new installations, there are surface coating that can be applied onto existing concrete surfac3es to create various patterns and textures. Learning the art of concrete stamping and coatings will require an investment of time on your behalf in order to master it. However, if you are seeking to start a home improvement business that is in demand and has the potential to generate lucrative profits, concrete stamping is one of the best bets.

