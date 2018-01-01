Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Operating a construction cleanup service is a bit different than a residential or commercial cleaning service mainly because the work is much more labor-intensive. There is often heavy lifting, ladder work and some debris removal required. Construction cleanup crews are the people who make sure newly built or renovated homes are spic-and-span before the owners move in and take possession. Duties can include cleaning windows inside and out, dusting and washing all surfaces, removing stickers on windows and appliances, hauling away the last of the construction debris, polishing all the interior glass, marble, and tile surfaces, dusting and washing walls and ceilings, and vacuuming the floors. Rates are generally based on an estimate prior to doing the work and vary greatly depending on the size of the job and scope of the work, but expect to earn in the $30-an-hour range. Renovation companies, contractors and property developers are all potential customers. Therefore, creating a detailed brochure or promotional package that can be delivered to them is your best marketing tool, along with calling and visiting them in person to pitch your services.