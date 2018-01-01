Contract Negotations Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

The ability to successfully negotiate a business contract can mean the difference between prospering and failing. Many business owners are quick to realize that contract negotiation skills are an art form and often best left to professional contract negotiators. If you possess a high degree of business ethics, and have exceptional communications, negotiations and closing skills, then an unmatched opportunity waits in starting a contract negotiation service. Securing clients for the service is best approached by creating a marketing package that explains the service, but more important, your accomplishments in terms of successfully negotiating contracts. Don't be shy. If you have a track record of negotiating multimillion-dollar contracts in you past corporate life, let potential clients know. Once the marketing package has been completed, set up appointments with companies and business owners that you feel would benefit from using your service and negotiations experience.