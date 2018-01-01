Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? Yes

Do your family and friends tell you that you bake the best cookies in town? If so, putting your cookie baking talents to work for you has the potential to make you rich. Mass producing specialty or gourmet cookies is a very easy business to put into action. Simply rent or secure commercial kitchen space, perfect the cookie baking process, design interesting packaging for the cookies, and you're in business and ready to start profiting. Specialty cookies can be sold to food retailers on a wholesale basis, or directly to the public via a cookie sales kiosk located in a mall or public market. Also, for the truly enterprising entrepreneur, vending machines can be purchased and installed in high-traffic areas throughout the community to sell the cookies. Once established, the profit potential could prove to be outstanding for the creative and clever cookie maker.