Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Does everyone tell you what a good cook you are? If so, perhaps you should consider starting your own business that teaches people how to cook. The business can be started on a shoestring budget, yet has the ability to generate a yearly income in excess of $40,000. Providing you can secure the necessary zoning and licensing, the business could be established from a homebased location, or alternatively, the business could be established as a joint venture with an existing retail store that sells cookware and housewares. If the joint venture route is taken, the cooking classes could be conducted at night or during nonbusiness hours. Establishing a business as a joint venture with an existing business that is already successful is a terrific way to minimize startup investment, capitalize on an existing client base, and share overhead costs. Joint ventures and amalgamations are without question the business trend of the future.