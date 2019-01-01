Copy Sales

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

The popularity of operating a business or working from home has catapulted a copy center into one of the hottest business startups available for the new millennium simply due to the fact that most people working from home lack the resources to purchase this type of office equipment, or can justify the expense for the limited use. Copy centers typically provide customers with a wide range of services, including black-and-white photocopying, digital color copying, a fax transmission service, laminating, booklet and report binding, mail box rentals, courier and shipping options, and small-run print jobs of business cards, fliers, and business presentations. The key requirement for success in this business is unquestionably location. The copy center must be located in a highly visible area with excellent parking facilities and/or lots of walk-by foot traffic. As a method to reduce startup costs--since this type of equipment is extremely expensive--you may want to consider purchasing secondhand equipment or lease new equipment.

The Market

People who need office supplies or quick office-related jobs done

