Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Corporate videos have become a very popular marketing and training tool for companies worldwide, and starting a business that films and produces high-quality corporate training and promotional videos could put you on the path to financial freedom. Without question this is another business venture that requires a great deal of planning, research, investment capital, and experience in order to successfully operate. However, with the ever-increasing demand for corporate videos, the time to start a corporate video production service has never been better. The service can be marketed directly to potential customers, or it can be established as a joint venture with an existing advertising agency or marketing agency. This would be a great business opportunity to start in conjunction with the U-Film-It movie studio, as the corporate videos could also be filmed in the same studio when the studio is not being rented.

