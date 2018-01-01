Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Every year in North America, millions of people take part in correspondence and training courses at home, and starting a desktop publishing business that designs and produces correspondence and training manuals is an outstanding new business venture to set in motion. Clients for the business can include all levels of schools, companies with employees that work from home, government agencies and just about any other business or organization that requires manuals to be produced on a yearly basis. This is the type of desktop publishing business that will take time and patience to establish. However, once the business is established, many clients will potentially become yearly repeat clients, and a special focus to detail and service should be placed on ensuring clients do indeed become repeat clients.