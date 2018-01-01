Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Do you want to know how you can make an extra $25,000 per year by hosting only four annual craft shows? It is actually quite easy to host craft shows, and in the spirit of being unique, let me suggest a way that you cannot only make an additional $25,000 per year part-time, but you can also have a lot of fun doing it. The business concept is very direct. Simply, secure 100 craft vendors per craft show that you host, and charge each vendor $100 for table rental. Holding a winter, spring, summer and fall show will generate total business revenues of $40,000 (4 shows x 100 vendors each show x $100 per table booth = $40,000). The next trick is to keep as much of the gross revenues as possible, and seek out ways of promoting the show so craft vendors will receive maximum exposure. Here is how it can be accomplished: <BR>• Free location for the craft shows. Finding a location to hold the craft show without having to pay rent is very easy. Simply negotiate with the landlord of the location that shows' admittance fees and concession snack revenue will be retained by the location or landlord. One thousand people paying $1 each to attend and spending only $1 each on snacks will result in a two-day 'same as rent' fee of $2,000. <BR>• Free advertising for the craft shows. Advertising and promoting the craft show for free is also very easy. Start by negotiating with the craft vendors that 5 percent of their total sales will go to a community charity. The next step is to contact a local newspaper or TV station and negotiate a joint venture in terms of sponsoring the craft show and the local charity. Once again, it will not be hard to find a newspaper or TV station that is willing to give away some free advertising in exchange for the goodwill benefits of being a co-sponsor of a community event for charity.