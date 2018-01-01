Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Starting and operating a deli has many advantages over a traditional restaurant including lower startup costs, shorter operating hours and lower operating overheads. The best delis not only sell varied meats, cheeses and other gourmet foods, but also provide customers with a lunch delivery service, a few seats and tables for the sit-down lunch crowd and take-out catering options including cold meat and cheese trays. Noteworthy is the fact that many deli proprietors choose a theme for their business such as a New York-style deli, a British deli or a German deli. Ideal operating locations for delis are generally found in office districts, industrial malls and mall food courts. The key to success in this type of competitive food business is to provide customers with excellent quality products, exceptional service and a varied menu that'll appeal to a large segment of the population.