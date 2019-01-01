My Queue

Disc Jockey Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? Yes
Online Operation? No

One of the best part-time entertainment businesses that can be started is a disc jockey service, as not only are disc jockey services in high demand, but the business can also be initiated on less than a $10,000 investment and the monthly operating overheads are virtually nonexistent. There are basically four ingredients required to start and operate a successful disc jockey service: 1. An excellent and varied music selection. 2. Suitable DJ equipment and reliable transportation. 3. A talent for public speaking and an outgoing personality. 4. Good marketing skills. Potential clients for a disc jockey service can include event planners, wedding planners, tour operators, nightclub owners, and the individual consumer seeking to secure disc jockey services for a celebration or event. Potential income range is $200 to $400 per night.

