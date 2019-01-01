Distribution Warehouse

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Homebased businesses and the internet have created a booming market for distribution and warehousing services. Why? Because homebased and cyberventures generally don't have the infrastructure required to store and ship their products that are being sold. Starting a warehousing and distribution service means you can act as a warehouse, shipping and receiving agent for as many as 20 or 30 different companies. This business venture does require a great deal of research and investment capital. However, with careful planning and exceptional organizational skills, this type of business venture is capable of creating a six-figure income per year, all within a very short period of time for the enterprising entrepreneur.

