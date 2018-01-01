Domain Name Broker

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

It is estimated that 93 percent of words in the English language have been incorporated in some fashion into a domain name. As corporations and small business owners race to register or purchase cool and effective dot-com names, the resale price goes up. In some cases, it skyrockets into the seven-figure range. While a great deal of effective dot-com names have already been registered, many of these same names are now for sale or soon will be, and this fact creates a fantastic opportunity to capitalize on the worldwide race for the perfect internet address. The key to success in domain name brokering is not to try and register good names, but to simply locate people and companies seeking to sell domain names and convince them you are the right broker for the task.