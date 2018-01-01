Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Elevator advertising is probably the most effective advertising available in terms of consumer awareness, simply because occupants of elevators are a captive audience surrounded by few distractions. The key to successfully operating an advertising service that specializes in marketing elevator advertising spaces is to secure the busiest elevators in the community for the service. Ideally, you should concentrate on securing elevators in commercial buildings such as malls, office towers and hospitals. The higher the elevator foot traffic the easier it will be to secure advertisers to purchase the advertising spaces. Furthermore, to secure the best elevator locations for the business, consider a revenue split arrangement with the owner of the building or property manager of the building and develop interesting ways to display the advertisements.