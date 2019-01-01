My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

First-Aid Kits

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Two of the best aspects about starting a business that assembles and markets first-aid kits are the facts that the business can be set in motion for less than a $3,000 investment and first-aid kits are in high demand. First-aid kits can be assembled, packaged, and sold to retailers on a wholesale basis. Or, the first-aid kits can be specially designed and marketed to specific industries, such as construction and transportation. Furthermore, fantastic markets for first-aid kits include manufacturing and warehousing firms, as these types of businesses are required by law to have first-aid kits on site. Providing you can maintain a 100 percent markup on the first-aid kits that you assemble and achieve $100,000 per year in gross sales, this inexpensive and simple business start-up can generate profits of $50,000 per year, prior to overhead costs.

Related Ideas

Categories

Latest on Entrepreneur