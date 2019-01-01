Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Two of the best aspects about starting a business that assembles and markets first-aid kits are the facts that the business can be set in motion for less than a $3,000 investment and first-aid kits are in high demand. First-aid kits can be assembled, packaged, and sold to retailers on a wholesale basis. Or, the first-aid kits can be specially designed and marketed to specific industries, such as construction and transportation. Furthermore, fantastic markets for first-aid kits include manufacturing and warehousing firms, as these types of businesses are required by law to have first-aid kits on site. Providing you can maintain a 100 percent markup on the first-aid kits that you assemble and achieve $100,000 per year in gross sales, this inexpensive and simple business start-up can generate profits of $50,000 per year, prior to overhead costs.

