Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Natural childbirth is and will always be a hot topic. This business has limitless possibilities and avenues including natural childbirth classes, seminars, products and services. This business opportunity will have to be of particular interest to you and will require training and a great amount of research. However, professionals who specialize in the field are generally well paid and always in demand. This business may be of particular interest to nurses, childcare givers and early childhood education teachers. Be sure to do your homework so that your new business will comply with all the rules and regulations of your particular community.