Online Store for the Disabled

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? Yes

People living with physical disabilities often find even life's easy tasks to be frustrating. Starting a business that specializes in selling products aimed at making life easier for people living with physical disabilities is not only a wise choice for a new business venture, it's also a business that can assist people in leading a better life. Products could include wheelchairs, medical braces, canes and walkers. The business can focus on both brick-and-mortar style retailing, as well as developing a website for online shoppers. This type of health-related business venture is very costly to set in motion. However, the profit potential is good, and the business can be personally rewarding.

