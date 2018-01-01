Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Are you searching for a business opportunity that can be started for peanuts, operated on a full- or part-time basis and has the potential to earn $30 per hour or more? If so, perhaps you should consider starting a furniture steam cleaning service. A furniture steam cleaning service is very easy to get started, as the equipment needed is available in almost every community, and the business requires little experience or special skills. One of the best aspects of starting and operating this type of business is the fact that it can be operated on a part-time basis and expanded to a full-time business from the profits earned. Additionally, operating the business from home will enable you to keep monthly overheads to a minimum. This can be an advantage for undercutting steam-cleaning rates of the larger established services. As a quick start marketing promotion, print and distribute two-for-one furniture steam cleaning coupons.