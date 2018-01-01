Furniture Upholstery Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

In spite of the fact that we live in a disposable society, furniture upholstery and recovering is not a dying art. Actually, the opposite is true, especially for the upholstery service that specializes in recovering antique furniture. The largest drawback for starting an upholstery service is experience. Furniture upholstery isn't an easy trade to learn and this business opportunity is best left tackled by an experienced upholsterer or seamstress. An upholstery service can be operated from a home based workshop or as a joint venture with an established business such as an antiques repair and refinishing service. Providing automotive, RV and boat upholstery services can generate additional income for a furniture upholstery business. Income potential is $40 per hour or more.