Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Teaching 'how-to' gardening classes can be a fun and profitable instruction business to start. The classes can be conducted right from home utilizing your own garden as the basis of the instruction class. Successfully marketing this type of instruction business is best achieved by establishing alliances with local garden centers that can refer your 'how-to garden' classes to their customers. Additionally, writing and publishing an annual gardener's handbook that features local gardens, gardeners, and gardening tips is also a fantastic way to increase business revenues and profits. The gardening book can be sold through local retail merchants and can be partly supported by selling advertising space in the book to local gardening businesses. Securing a mere 20 clients per week, each paying $50 for a day-long 'how-to garden instruction course' will result in yearly business sales of $50,000.

