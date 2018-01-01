Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

French fries are probably the most popular fast food product sold in North America, and starting a gourmet french fry stand may be just the new business opportunity that you've been searching for. Ideally, a french fry stand should be located in busy areas of the community such as mall food courts, beach areas, or close to schools. What separates a gourmet french fry stand from a common french fry stand are the toppings and sauces available. Toppings can include cheese, chili, salsa, gravy or just about any other type of sauce. Also, french fries should be fresh cut from potatoes on site to be considered the best. To keep startup costs to a minimum, consider purchasing secondhand restaurant and commercial kitchen equipment like french fryers and potato chippers.