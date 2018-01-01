Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

You have a few options available in terms of starting a grocery delivery service. The first is to simply contract with local grocery stores to deliver customer orders for a fee. The grocery store would bill the customer, market the service and manage the deliveries. You simply deliver the groceries. The second and more lucrative option is to establish a buying account with a grocery wholesaler and resell groceries to your customers at a profit. This method means you'll have to create a catalog of the grocery items you stock as well as market the service. However, once again the potential to generate more profit is greatly increased. Grocery delivery services are often very profitable business ventures, as the convenience of home delivery makes getting customers very easy.