Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

With so many people looking for unique and interesting ways to organize their personal belongings, home office documents and family keepsakes, hand-painted storage boxes are sure to fit the bill. The options are endless--using materials such as wood, metal and cardboard, you can create designer storage boxes to suit every decor. You will need to have some artistic talent, but with that said, arts and crafts classes are available in almost every community. Additionally, consider building the storage boxes out of recycled materials, as well as using organic paints to decorate the storage boxes. Not only will you be helping the environment by doing this, but you'll also be able to capitalize on an earth-friendly marketing approach.