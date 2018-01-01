Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Across North America, there are thousands of health-care professionals and companies that produce products aimed at the health-care industry. And all of these health-care professionals and industry-related companies could potentially become your clients if your intentions are to start a business that promotes and hosts two-day health fairs across the country. A health fair is the same as a trade show or craft show. The major difference is that all vendors or exhibitors are in the health-care industry. This type of unique health-care related business has a chance to become a profitable business concern, given the recent increased demand by consumers for health-care information, products and services. Charging people an admittance fee into the health fairs, as well as charging the exhibitors a booth fee to display at the health fair would earn revenue for the business.