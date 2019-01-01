Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Why not organize and host your own semiannual home improvement trade shows. Now is the time to capitalize on the popularity of home improvement trade shows. Construction and renovation companies do not hesitate in paying as much as $200 per day for a 10-foot x 10-foot display booth, and the attending public will gladly pay $10 to get inside to see all the latest home improvement products and services. Marketing tip: Find a major sponsor to co-host and promote the event, such as a radio station, TV station, local building center, newspaper, or construction association. Securing this type of sponsorship can help reduce your up-front capital outlay as well. You can utilize the resources that these sponsors already have in place. Profit potential range is $10,000+ per home improvement trade show that the business organizes.

Categories