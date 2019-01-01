Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Home theaters have become a very popular home renovation. Big-screen TVs, surround sound, and full contact audio products are all helping to fuel the demand for the perfect family entertainment room. Thus, starting a business that specializes in designing and renovating existing rooms into home theater rooms is a fantastic business enterprise to set in motion for the new millennium, consider establishing an alliance or joint venture with an existing audio/visual electronics retailer. Your company would provide the room designs and construction, while the retail business would provide the home theater electronics products. This type of joint venture would be very beneficial to both businesses and increase the profit band market share potential overall.

