Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

There is big money to be earned operating a party entertainment service and providing live entertainment for parties and special occasions'clowns, soloists, musical bands, magicians, singing telegrams, public speakers, spokespeople, acrobats, jugglers, comedians, adult-themed entertainers, and lots more. Kids parties, corporate events, social events, graduations, birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, trade shows, conventions, and Christmas parties are a lot more fun when there is live entertainment to keep guests entertained and in high spirits. Entertainers can be employed as contractors working on an on-call basis, and can be paid by way of revenue-sharing; the range of 60/40 in the entertainer's favor is the industry standard. Promote the service by running advertisements in your local newspaper and in the Yellow Pages, as well as by contacting wedding planners and event planners in your community and explaining the various types of entertainers your service provides, as well as rates. This service can easily be managed from home, and start-up costs are modest, with the bulk of the budget being spent on business setup and marketing to get the telephone ringing with eager customers wanting to book acts for their special occasions and events.

