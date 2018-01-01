Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

There are thousands of people who specialize or have an interest in a craft, trade, hobby, sport, art medium or method of doing a particular task or job. And many of these people would love the opportunity to put their experiences, skills, and know-how into print by writing a book on their subject of expertise. What's stopping these gifted individuals from writing a book? The answer is simple. They don't know where to start. Starting a business that teaches people how to write 'how-to books' is a terrific venture to put into action. Classes can be held on nights and weekends, enabling the operator of this business venture to manage a daytime business or work a daytime job. The how to write a 'how-to book' instruction class should include details and practical tips on information such as popular topics for the books, writing styles and formats, publisher contacts, research techniques and organizational and time management skills, as well as additional information and guidance to assist students in reaching their 'book-writing goals.' This type of instruction class is ideally promoted in conjunction with a community institution such as a college, recreation center, or continuing education program.