Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Starting a business that sells and install solar-powered illuminated house numbers is not only a very inexpensive business venture to set in motion, it also does not require an special repair or construction skills. The solar-powered illuminated house numbers can be purchased from various manufacturers on a wholesale basis and resold to homeowners. The business can be marketed by designing and distributing promotional fliers or by displaying the product at home and garden trade shows. The product can be sold via the Internet or mail order to do-it-yourself homeowners who can install the product themselves. While this business enterprise may not make you a millionaire, it is a great business to start and operate part-time from a homebased office, and can generate substantial extra income.

