Independent Sales Consultant

Startup Costs: $50,000 - $100,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Some of the highest earning professionals in any industry are independent sales consultants working on a freelance basis for clients. Freelance sales consultants represent companies that sell products and services ranging from manufactured goods to home improvement services, and just about everything in between. Securing clients to represent is easy, simply because freelance sales consultants generally supply all the tools of the trade such as transportation, communications requirements, and computer equipment that may be needed to acquire customers and conduct business--not to mention the fact that many freelance sales consultants also generate their own sales leads. Or, put differently, clients have little, if anything, to lose by having freelance sales consultants representing their business. Remuneration for products or services sold is always by way of commission, which will range between 10 and 25 percent of the total sales value.