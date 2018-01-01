Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Are you the type of person who is always thinking of how to do something better? If so, maybe you should give consideration to becoming an inventor. The title is not as ominous as it sounds. Every day thousands of products, formulas, and methods are being invented to make life's tasks easier, or to assist mankind in general. Inventions do not have to be ground-breaking discoveries, they do however, have to have a practical use and be innovative and unique. The potential to profit as an inventor is as varied as the start-up cost of the invention itself. To see first-hand a simple and effective idea of what an invention can be, visit www.lawnbuddy.com. This very enterprising entrepreneur and inventor has a clear and concise understanding of the art of invention.