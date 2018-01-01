Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Starting a jewelry making instruction business could prove to be very profitable and fun. To keep initial startup costs to a minimum, build alliances with local businesses such as craft stores, clothing retailers and community centers. By establishing these alliances, you can hold the jewelry instruction classes on the site of your new business partners and split the sales revenues with the owners of these businesses'not to mention the fact that this will also provide you with the opportunity to capitalize on the business's existing customer base to attract new students for the jewelry making classes. A mere four classes per week with ten students paying $20 each will create business revenues in excess of $40,000 per year.