Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Kitchen cutting boards are easy to make, and there is a strong market demand for the product from both homeowners and commercial kitchen chefs. Once you have mastered the art of producing high-quality kitchen cutting boards, you can then move on to butcher block tables as the market demand for this specialty product is huge, and a well-made butcher block table can easily sell for $1,000 or more. This new business venture is an ideal candidate for starting from home on a part-time basis. Not only can you enjoy the benefits of earning extra income, you will also be gaining valuable business experience that can be applied when it's time for the business to expand. Potential income range is $5,000 to $10,000 per year part-time.

Categories