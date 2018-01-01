Lamp Shades

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Are you searching to start a part-time business that has virtually no competition? If the answer is yes, then consider starting a business that manufactures and markets custom-made lampshades. The key to success in this very unusual manufacturing business is to ensure you create really unique lampshades, not only in appearance and design but also in your choice of raw materials used in the construction. Market the lampshades by contacting local interior decorators and setting appointments with them to introduce them to your unique product. Additionally, aim to sell the lampshades to retailers on a wholesale basis or place the lampshades into retail stores on a consignment basis.