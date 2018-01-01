Mailbox Center

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Starting a mailbox center is a very easy business enterprise to activate that requires no special business experiences or skills. The main requirement will be a small retail storefront location; approximately 600 square feet will be more than sufficient. Likewise, you will need individually locking mailboxes and a few pieces of office equipment such as a high-speed photocopier, fax, personal computer, and scanner. The purpose for the additional office equipment is so you will have the ability to provide your customers with extra services like a photocopying service. Also, try to acquire the rights to act as a drop-off and pickup depot for courier companies, as this service can also produce sizable extra revenues and profits.

