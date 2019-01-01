Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

The increase in home based business startups and the shift to employees working from home as opposed to a corporate office has created a terrific opportunity to start a mailing service. Good organizational skills, a postage meter and a desktop computer and printer are about all that is needed to put this business into action. A mailing service provides clients services such as newsletter mailings, mail merge services, parcel shipping, accepting mail and parcels, and mass mailings of direct mail advertisements and marketing brochures. Fees are based on the services provided as well as the amount of mail shipped and received, plus postage charges. The profit potential is good and should average out to the $25 per hour range.

