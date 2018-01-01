Massage Oils

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Like developing your own perfume line, developing your own massage oil line also has great potential. In fact, the two products could be developed together and wholesaled to the same retailers. Given the current popularity of all-natural products it'd be a wise decision to develop the massage oils from all-natural and organic ingredients. Seek out joint venture business opportunities with established companies that can assist in the development, marketing and distribution of your products.

