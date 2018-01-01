Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $50,000 - $100,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Starting a massage salon or a career as an independent masseuse requires professional certification or staff members with professional certification. However, the training to become a certified masseuse generally takes less than one year and costs less than $10,000. There are a couple of ways to operate a massage therapy business. The first is to work from a fixed location or massage salon, and the second way is to operate the business on a mobile basis, where you go to the client. Both approaches to operating the business have their pros and cons. A mobile massage therapy business is by far less costly to establish and operate, but also generates less revenue than a salon.