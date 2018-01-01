Mini Train Rides

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $100,000 +

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Be prepared to invest more than $250,000 to start a mini train ride business. But also be prepared to generate daily business sales that can easily exceed $1,500. Starting a mini train ride business for children takes a lot of careful planning, research and business expertise, and there are numerous considerations including the most important--where the business will be located. Good locations include parks, amusement centers, indoor malls and zoos. Additionally, depending on the business location, sales of products such as hats, T-shirts and food items can also be added to boost sales and profits.