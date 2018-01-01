Mobile Formalwear Rentals

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $50,000 - $100,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Take a traditional formalwear rental business, add wheels, and you have the focus of this business opportunity. Who says the customer has to come to you? Why can't you go to the customer? You can, and that is what makes this a unique business opportunity to pursue. You can offer clients the exact same service and products that a traditional formalwear rental business does simply by converting a delivery van into your operating location. Anyone seeking to rent tuxedos would simply phone in advance and book an appointment for you to go to their home or office. Any alterations could even be completed on site, providing time permits. If not, the tuxedo could be delivered to the client the following day. Establishing alliances with wedding and event planners will go a long way to secure business as these professionals can refer your service to their clients.