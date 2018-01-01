Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Though the target market for a mobile office service is generally limited to individuals and companies taking part in trade shows, seminars and business conventions, this market is still gigantic, creating an outstanding business opportunity for entrepreneurs to start a mobile office service. A mobile office service can be designed to conveniently fit into a display booth that can be set up at trade shows and business conventions, and the services offered to clients can include high speed photocopying, sign making, typing services, internet, e-mail and faxing. Furthermore, to generate additional revenue for the business, office products and stationery supplies can be sold to trade show exhibitors that have run low or out of needed supplies to complete the show.