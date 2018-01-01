Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Recycling paper is practiced by more than 50 percent of North American companies. However, not all paper products and documents can simply be dropped into the blue bin for recycling. Many must first be shredded as they may contain confidential business, employee, or customer information. Starting a mobile paper shredding service is very straightforward. The main equipment requirement is a step van or five ton truck outfitted with an industrial paper shredder and a generator as a power supply. This type of mobile setup will enable you to shred paper right at the customer's site. Clients for high-volume paper shredding include large corporations and organizations, such as hospitals, law firms, manufacturers, and education facilities. Once shredded, the paper is simply dropped off at any recycling depot. This type of recycling business requires careful planning, as the investment to get the business rolling is substantial, and not every community has the industrial and business base needed to support the volume of paper shredding considered necessary to make this a profitable venture.