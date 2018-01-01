Musical Festival Promoter

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Music festivals are extremely popular entertainment events across North America, and becoming a music festival promoter is an outstanding opportunity for the entrepreneur that is seeking to start a part-time business. The business concept is basic and you can get started by first deciding what type of music festival or festivals you want to promote; country and western, jazz, rock, or folk. The choices are unlimited, as different music styles appeal to everybody. Consider the following six-step process to establishing the business. 1. Secure a suitable location for the music festival, such as a park, beach, outdoor arena, or farmland. 2. Apply for and secure all required permits from local government agencies. 3. Secure performers and vendors for the festival. 4. Build alliances with co-sponsors for the event, such as TV and radio stations. 5. Assemble a volunteer workforce to assist in operating the event. This can usually be accomplished by joining forces with a local charity that receives a portion of the admission sales. 6. Print and sell tickets. There is a great amount of research and planning required to organize and host a music festival; however, once established the festival can be held annually and even expanded to additional communities.

