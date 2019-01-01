Musical Instrument Sales

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Retailing musical instruments is a fantastic business venture for the musically inclined entrepreneur who's seeking a way to capitalize on their skills and interests. Ideally, this type of specialty retailing is best suited to a retail storefront. However, for the financially challenged entrepreneur, the business could begin on a part-time basis from home; as a joint venture with a like-minded retailer, such as a CD shop; or online. In addition to selling musical instruments, you can increase revenues and profits by providing instrument repairs, classes, rentals, and sales of related products such as sheet music. Also, be sure to establish relationships with schools, music teachers, associations and clubs in the community. This can be a fantastic way to promote your business, products and services quickly as word-of-mouth advertising and referrals really work.

The Market

Your customers are local musicians, parents who want their children to learn an instrument, anyone who wants to take up an instrument, and organizations that teach or play music and need a supply of instruments on hand (say, a church that needs a piano or a local music school that needs a drum kit).

Needed Equipment

Regardless of where you start up, you'll need a decent inventory and the ability to accept credit card payments. For repairs, you may need specialty equipment depending on your area of expertise.

