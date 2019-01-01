Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Organizing and hosting mystery dinner parties is not only a sensational business venture to initiate, but it could also prove to be a lot of fun. 'Who done it' or murder mystery dinner parties have become an extremely popular entertainment service in the past few years, and there are many benefits to starting this unique and fun service including: • The business can be managed from a homebased office and operated on a full- or part-time basis. Additionally, the initial start-up investment is less than $3,000. • The demand for the service is excellent, and clients can include individuals wanting to host an interesting dinner party, corporations seeking a fun social function for their employees and customers, and event planners searching for something out of the ordinary in terms of a unique entertainment experience for their clients. The theme of the party can be created or you can use a popular mystery theme or story that people are familiar with. Currently, mystery dinner party services are charging rates in the range of $15 per person plus the cost of a catered dinner.

